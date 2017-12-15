Athens dog park still in the works

Athens officials Thursday said plans for a city dog park are still in the works, though they have not selected a location.

“We’re right in the middle of designing a new recreation center, and depending on where it lays on the property, there might be space for a dog park,” Mayor Ronnie Marks said. “It’s something we need to get to, hopefully in the first half of 2018.”

The recreation center is planned for the Athens Sportsplex, though the City Council has not formally approved it. Councilmen said they do not know yet what the cost of a recreation center will be.

More than a year ago, Marks appointed a special committee to research a dog park and scout locations. The proposed park is meant to bolster quality of life for the city’s growing population, according to city officials.

