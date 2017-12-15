Late night stand-off ends peacefully in Owens Cross Roads - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Late night stand-off ends peacefully in Owens Cross Roads

By Amber Eady, Digital Content Producer
OWENS CROSS ROADS, AL (WAFF) -

A late night stand-off ended peacefully in Owens Cross Roads on Thursday night. 

According to Huntsville police, the initial domestic violence call came in around 10 p.m.

The man held police at bay for a couple of hours before surrendering.

No injuries were reported. 

