TN Valley fans react to new Star Wars premiere

Right here in the Tennessee Valley, theaters started showing the long-awaited Episode 8 of Star Wars at 7 p.m. Thursday night, and our cameras were there the to get the reaction from fans as they came out of those first screenings.

Fans were dressed up and lined up early for the premiere at the Space and Rocket Center.

Jedi of all ages filled the U.S. Space and Rocket Center for the premiere Star Wars the Last Jedi.

The atmosphere was electric with many fans using the time to spend with family.

Tickets for Thursday night's premiere were sold out well before Thursday.

In fact, most showings Friday are sold out.

Every theater in North Alabama we checked with is showing the movie on multiple screens, so you should be able to find some tickets somewhere in the next few days.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48