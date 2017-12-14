2 arrested in Arab drug bust

There was a large drug bust in Arab Thursday morning, but it wasn't just drugs.

44-year-old Jerry Jordan is charged with two counts of distribution of a controlled substance charges. 32-year-old Kesha Speake is facing possession of drug paraphernalia charges.

Arab police say they executed the search warrant and when they did they took the two homeowners to jail.

Arab police confiscated approximately a pound and a quarter of marijuana, several potent painkiller patches known as Suboxone, two pistols, and three shotguns.

They executed a search warrant Thursday morning at a home located in the 400 block of Parkwood Lane. It was there the two were taken into custody.

Arab police say it's a good-sized find they don't normally see on a day-to-day basis.

"This is a pretty big bust for our area, especially here in Arab. We've helped other agencies with larger busts, but as far as our city, this is a pretty good bust that we've had in a while," said Arab Assistant Police Chief Shane Washburn.

The pair are currently in the Arab city jail awaiting bond to be set.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48