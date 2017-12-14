Jackson County Sheriff's Office helping fill Christmas needs for needy kids

A final push is underway to help underprivileged kids in Jackson County with Christmas, and the local sheriff's office is helping to make a difference.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is collecting toys to help kids for the Salvation Army's Angel Tree project. The office is adopting a charity a month and for Christmas they chose to help get presents for nearly 50 area kids in need of a Christmas.

Sheriff Chuck Phillips said it's a way for his personnel to give back to the community.

The community can also help by bringing presents to the sheriff's office through Monday.

But the Salvation Army is behind in kettle donations, so the sheriff's office is stepping into the action Thursday as well.

"Tonight, we do what we call "Law Enforcement Night" in front of Walmart for the Salvation Army, ringing the bell. All of that money will go toward helping the Salvation Army and the Angel Tree," said Phillips.

Officials with the sheriff's office will be ringing bells at Walmart Thursday evening from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.

