Sources: Skinned dog found by workers in Lauderdale County

A crew with AT&T made a shocking discovery in Lauderdale County on Thursday, according to law enforcement sources. A skinned dog was found by workers, who called police.

It comes a week after a similar case in Colbert County.

Officials say the animal, recognized as a neighborhood dog, was found dead with its skin removed on Waterloo Road, almost to Brush Creek Park.

Deputies with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, as well as animal control officers, were called to the scene. More information is expected to be released Thursday afternoon.

Officials say the dog was known to roam the area in the company of another dog, but they had not been seen in three days. The other dog has not yet been located.

Last week, a dog was found dead and mutilated in Colbert County on a creek bank off of River Road, about a half mile past the Point Restaurant, by a concerned fisherman who called 911.

Animal control officers believed the animal had been mutilated while it was still alive and then its body was thrown off a bridge and dumped in the creek.

“When we got there, the animal had been skinned, ears removed, testicles removed and thrown in the creek,” Officer Anthony Wilbanks said. “They left about six inches of skin on all four legs. Other than that, it was completely skinned.”

An animal cruelty investigation was launched, but uncertainty came in the days that followed the discovery.

Some think the remains were that of a coyote, but Wilbanks said the game warden and a local veterinarian could not confirm it was a coyote and he still strongly believes it was a dog.

