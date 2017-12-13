Crime Stoppers: Huntsville man's killer still sought

Huntsville police are looking for the person who killed a man on Barbara Drive on June 27, 2017. (Source: WAFF)

The Huntsville Police Department needs the public's help finding a killer.

The murder happened on June 27. Shots rang out on Barbara Drive in northwest Huntsville. When police got to the scene, officers found 44-year-old Percy Corn dead at his house. He had been shot in the left upper chest and left hand. Investigators say the murder was the result of a robbery.

Three witnesses were able to give investigators a partial description of the person who may have fired the weapon. He is a black male who was dressed in all black, wearing a hooded sweatshirt and ski mask.

If you know anything that could help solve this crime call Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers at 256-532-7463. You will remain anonymous and your tip could by up to $1,000.

