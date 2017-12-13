Publishers Clearing House scam in DeKalb County claims 2 victims

Another person has fallen victim to the latest phone scam to hit DeKalb County.

About two weeks ago, the sheriff’s office received a report from a woman who believed she was receiving a $1 million check from the Publishers Clearing House. She was asked to give an amount of money to receive the check and provide her banking information.

Chief Deputy Michael Edmondson said they have now determined that information was then used to scam another person at a local bank.

"They targeted one person, got their banking information, and targeted another person in the same community, and told the one to go deposit the check in the other one’s after the one victim gave them personal banking information," said Edmondson.

Edmondson said this scam resulted in a loss of $4,000 to $5,000 between these two victims, and a variety of phone scams are occurring in the county.

They haven’t been able to determine the exact location of the scammers, but they believe it could be Jamaica.

If you feel you have been targeted, please call the sheriff’s office immediately.

