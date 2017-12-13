Jackson County man charged with stealing over $125K in boats, other property

A Jackson County man is charged with stealing more than $125,000 in marine equipment and other property.

41-year-old Aaron Ray Taylor of Bryant is charged with three counts of receiving stolen property and four counts of obscuring a vehicle identification number.

Sheriff's officials say they initially responded to an assault call but that's when they discovered tons of stolen merchandise. The theft happened at Taylor's home on County Road 489 in Bryant.

Sheriff's investigators say a search of the property turned up a stolen four-wheeler from DeKalb County, two boats stolen from Hamilton County, Tennessee, and a large amount of fishing equipment.

Sheriff Chuck Phillips said the boats VIN numbers had been hidden, but they were able to identify them and return them to their owners.

Phillips said they believe the fishing equipment is stolen as well. They are asking anyone whose fishing equipment has been stolen to contact them to see whether it's a match.

"This guy was actually stripping these boats down. It looked like and selling parts instead of whole boats. One of the boats was like a $65,000 boat when it was stolen and it had been completely stripped," said Phillips.

Taylor was placed in the Jackson County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

