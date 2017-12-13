Huntsville city leaders honor 'hero' dog

Huntsville City Councilman Bill Kling honored Queen Snow, the puppy who helped save the life of a neighbor in an apartment fire late month.

"It's with gratitude that the City Council and the mayor of the city of Huntsville presents you with this certificate, signed the mayor and all five city council members," said Kling during a presentation to Queen Snow and her owner, Amos Smith. "So, Queen, we just want to say thank you being a hero."

"For your heroic efforts through continuous barking that alerted your neighbors of a house fire that in turn rescued and saved the lives of your neighbors," he said.

That hero hasn't always seen bright days. The day after she saved the neighbor's life, she and Smith were nearly left out on the street for violating a pet policy at Lincoln Parks Apartments.

This week, the housing authority allowed the pair to stay. The complex updated their policy from 20 pounds to 25 pounds, matching the city's guidelines and giving Smith the wiggle room he wanted.

"I just want to say thank you. She's a hero now. She's not just a regular dog, and they respect that,” Smith said.

Smith said Queen is more than just a hero to his neighbor, but his guardian angel.

“She saved me. I was going through depression and my friend gave her to me right on time,” Smith said.

Now, Smith and Queen are just excited to be in each other’s arms.

“This just makes me feel like a proud parent. This feels like my dog has graduated from high school and going through college. She has her paperwork now,” he said.

