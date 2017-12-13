AL rep. to other lawmakers: Don't look for scapegoat after Senate election

Reaction continues to pour in from across the country on the headline-making outcome of Alabama's Senate race.

Democrat Doug Jones pulled out a win over Republican Roy Moore in an election that thrust the state into the international spotlight.

There was some finger-pointing Wednesday by lawmakers over what led Republicans to lose this Senate seat to the Democrats, but other lawmakers say it shows room for improvement and many are already looking ahead to 2018.

The day after the election started with Alabama State Rep. Ed Henry tweeting "truly a sad day for Alabama."

Truly a sad day in Alabama. This is the result of Republican voter suppression. Way to go Richard Shelby?? you led 20,000 Republican voters away from a Republican Senator and the Trump agenda. — Ed Henry (@Ed_Henry_HD9) December 13, 2017

He said Sen. Richard Shelby led 20,000 Republican voters away with his vague write-in push.

Shelby, meanwhile, congratulated Jones in a tweet, saying he looks forward to working with him.

The people of Alabama have spoken. Congratulations to Doug Jones. I spoke with him this morning, and I look forward to working together to do what’s best for the great state of Alabama. — Richard Shelby (@SenShelby) December 13, 2017

In Huntsville, Rep. Mike Ball weighed in, calling the election and outcome the perfect storm for Republicans, where everything that could go wrong did go wrong.

“When the decision was made in Washington to clear the field for Luther Strange and hand pick him, I think that set the course to this. I think Luther Strange is the only person who Judge Moore could have beaten in that runoff and both of them had a great deal of baggage. It put that seat in striking range,” Ball said. “I think it had been a long time since the Democrats had a statewide victory. They were hungry for a victory. This was a special election where turnout means everything.”

Ball and others are focused on the future now with the 2018 primaries.

“Most of those are state offices and the legislature and then what you’d see coming out of that is then individuals would have a free shot so if someone elected to the state senate, lieutenant governor whatever would have an opportunity to run for that senate seat so I would imagine we’d have a host of people taking advantage of that free shot,” said Madison County GOP Chair Sam Givhan.

While Republicans see Jones' win as a big loss of footing in the legislature, Democrats see it as a key shift in momentum for them, revitalizing the party in the state.

“The pendulum is about to swing, it may not be this election but it’s going to be swinging soon,” added Madison County Democratic Party Chair Tom Ryan.

Ryan added that the national party has always looked on Alabama as a consistently Red state, but this election proved that's not true. He feels they need spend more time and money on Alabama to keep momentum going.

“The 2018 midterm elections are looking like a big win for the democrats nationally,” Ryan said. “As far as the state, in the next election for statewide offices, the last two election cycles, money has fallen out of the air. The legislature took half a billion dollars from the rainy day fund and then four years later, they had to the BP money to play with to shore up holes in the budget. They don't have any source of funds now so they're going to have to make some really hard decisions, this next crop of lawmakers, if they're going to raise taxes and on whom or if they're going to cut services and what services are they going to cut?”

The Republicans, on the other hand, hope they get the senate seat back as soon as possible. It's in play again in 2020.

“These two states senate seats we have held for a long time and would expect to pick these back up, I think these would be deemed as an anomaly, when your senior senator doesn’t vote for your nominee that is not going to be your average election, so first of all we’ve got the 2018 primaries and election coming up and we’ll go through that process and the general election,” Givhan said.

Ball said voters sent a big message at the polls on Tuesday.

“I think the people of Alabama are getting tired of the drama. They're getting tired of the craziness. I think they want some governance. I know I'm tired of it,” Ball said. “There are many lessons to be learned. There are a whole lot of things we can do better. We have the 2018 cycle. I hope it's not as crazy as the last several years have been.”

He added that when something like this happens, many officials look for someone to blame for the defeat.

“I will tell my fellow Republicans that we would all do well to look at ourselves and ask ourselves what we could have done different instead of trying to find somebody else to put the finger at. I found that searching my own soul is a far more effective and productive thing to do,” Ball said.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, who is running for governor, issued a statement Wednesday. It reads:

"The voters of Alabama have spoken. Our mission is to move forward as citizens of Alabama, take off the campaign stickers and all work together for the good of our state. As a government leader I will continue doing the same - working respectfully with leadership in Congress for the betterment of our city, region, and state - and that includes working with people from all parties for the common good." - Tommy Battle

Benard Simelton, president of Alabama NAACP, also released a statement with his reaction:

"Alabama, you did it!" We are so grateful to the people of Alabama for standing up, using their voices, exercising their power, fulfilling their civic duty and going out on December 12th to cast their vote. Alabama, chose decency, dignity, respect and rose with a loud voice deciding what defines Alabama. I am confident that the people of Alabama have spoken with a loud voice, rejecting bigotry, xenophobia, racism and immorality. Senate-Elect Doug Jones, the first democrat to be elected to this seat in 25 years, has re-energized us in this special election, once held by Jeff Sessions. Senate-Elect Jones has reminded us that millennials, African Americans, Hispanics and Latinos, LGBT and suburban vote can make a difference. You remembered that Doug Jones prosecuted members of the KKK for bombing of the Sixteenth Street Baptist Church and killing four little black girls. Our children, our healthcare, our jobs and equal pay is now within reach in Alabama. This win for the state of Alabama is one that we won't take for granted. We stand in a loud voice with the people of Alabama! We're not tired yet, Alabama. I have never been prouder to be an Alabamian than watching the election returns come in. Our work will continue."

