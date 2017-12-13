Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Decatur

Decatur police report that a pedestrian was killed on Highway 31 South Tuesday evening.

Police say the victim was struck by a vehicle shortly before 6 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified the victim as 63-year-old Douglas Lamar Gray of Trinity.

No other information was released.

