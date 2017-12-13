Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Decatur

Doug Jones has been elected to the U.S. Senate.More >>
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a missing child alert for four brothers last seen on Friday in Arab.More >>
Madison County residents made a big statements at the polls Tuesday, as a big majority of voters moved to keep property taxes in place to help fund public schools.More >>
North Alabama native Red Marlow continues his winning streak on NBC's "The Voice."More >>
Officers arrived on scene at the Higgins Court apartments on Hine St. to find that a 19-year-old male had fled after suffering a single gunshot wound.More >>
Netflix Originals including Grace and Frankie and Jerry Seinfeld's Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee arrive to the streaming service in January.More >>
The man who started the GoFundMe for a bullied Tennessee boy is calling on donors to decide what to do with the money raised.More >>
A Walker woman testified in court Tuesday in the case where she and her then boyfriend, Jace Crehan, 23, reportedly broke into the trailer of her convicted molester back in 2015 and murdered him.More >>
Authorities said Christopher Bowen's mother confined him to wheelchair at various times, and at times, he was fed through a tube in his small intestine.More >>
A squirrel who nearly died when she was attacked by an owl eight years ago continues to visit the Greenville County family that took her in, raised her and released her.More >>
Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.More >>
It seems like harmless social media fun, but for the last several years, the Secret Sister Gift Exchange post has tricked a lot of giving people on Facebook. But, a reminder: this is a scam.More >>
The bus caught fire, law enforcement officials said, after Hendricks backed ut out of Klindt's driveway and into a ditch.More >>
Two thieves who were caught on camera macing and stunning Victoria Secret employees during an armed robbery are being sought by Mandeville police.More >>
