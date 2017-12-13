WATCH LIVE: Morgan County to announce special economic developme - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

WATCH LIVE: Morgan County to announce special economic development

By Amber Eady, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Morgan County Economic Development Association) (Source: Morgan County Economic Development Association)
MORGAN COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -

The Morgan County Economic Development Association will make a special economic development announcement with state and local officials on Wednesday morning in Decatur.  

[MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE STREAM]

We will stream that economic development announcement live.  

The announcement will be at the Alabama Center for the Arts Recital Hall in Decatur at 10:30 a.m. 

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

Powered by Frankly