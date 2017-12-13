Hexcel Corp. expanding, adding jobs in Decatur

The Morgan County Economic Development Association announced that Hexcel Corp. in Decatur will be the company's first integrated U.S. carbon fiber and PAN production facility. The expansion is expected to add about 90 new jobs to the Decatur site.

“We are pleased to reaffirm our commitment to Decatur, to the State of Alabama and to our existing team at the plant. We looked around the world at possible locations for this expansion, and the people of Alabama made it clear that Decatur would be the right choice," said Nick Stanage, Hexcel's chairman, president and CEO.

“Hexcel’s expansion plan underscores the company’s confidence in its loyal Alabama workforce and reflects the strong partnership that has been built in Decatur," said Gov. Kay Ivey. “I look forward to seeing Hexcel’s Alabama operation continue to grow and thrive,"

