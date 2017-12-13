Rep. Mo Brooks recovering from prostatectomy

U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks says his fight against prostate cancer is going well so far.

Martha and I are extremely grateful for the outpouring of support for our family during this difficult time and are optimistic for a full and speedy recovery. https://t.co/cW6cPPnUbh — Mo Brooks (@RepMoBrooks) December 13, 2017

The Alabama Republican announced his diagnosis while speaking on the House floor Wednesday morning. He underwent a prostatectomy and said Friday that he's recovering well.

His office states the full pathology results will be available in the coming weeks, but preliminary lab tests came back clear, indicating that all cancer was removed with the prostate. Brooks is currently scheduled to return home on Saturday to recuperate.

"Congressman and Mrs. Brooks are very grateful for all of the texts, calls, prayers, and well wishes," his office put in a news release.

He will miss several weeks of work in Washington while recovering.

Brooks said losing the Senate race a few months ago may have saved his life because he would have been unable to go to his regular physical if he was still campaigning.

