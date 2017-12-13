Rep. Mo Brooks diagnosed with prostate cancer

Alabama Representative Mo Brooks will undergo treatment for prostate cancer.

The Alabama Republican made the announcement on Wednesday morning speaking on the House floor that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Brooks said losing the Senate race a few months ago may have saved his life because he would have been unable to go to his regular physical if he was still campaigning.

He will undergo surgery on Friday.

He will miss several weeks of work in Washington while recovering.

