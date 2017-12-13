It's National Cocoa Day!

Today is the perfect day to make yourself a cup of hot cocoa and enjoy National Cocoa Day.

Each year on December 13, people across the country celebrate their favorite cold weather comfort drink. People enjoy topping it with marshmallows or whipped cream.

According to National Day Calendar, hot cocoa is a warm beverage made with cocoa powder, heated milk or water, and sugar. The terms hot chocolate and hot cocoa are often used interchangeably by Americans causing a bit of confusion. To make hot chocolate, ground chocolate is used which contains cocoa butter. It’s mixed with hot milk and is actually a drinking chocolate.

Hot cocoa is made from cocoa powder. Through the fermentation, drying, roasting and grinding process of cocoa beans a paste called chocolate liquor is produced. Through another method, the cocoa butter is separated leaving cocoa powder. It is this cocoa powder that makes hot cocoa. It has very little fat and calories and is mixed with either hot milk or water.

It is believed that 2000 years ago the first chocolate beverage was created by the Mayas and a cocoa beverage was an essential part of Aztec culture by 1400 AD. Up until the 19th century, hot chocolate was used medicinally to treat ailments such as stomach diseases.

