Parker Moore wins GOP runoff for Alabama House District 4 seat - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Parker Moore wins GOP runoff for Alabama House District 4 seat

Parker Moore (Source: Facebook) Parker Moore (Source: Facebook)
(WAFF) -

Parker Moore has won the GOP primary runoff for Alabama House District Four.

Moore announced his victory against Tom Fredricks on social media. The two beat Tom Willis in December's GOP primary special election. 

Moore will compete against Democrat Juanita Healy for the state House seat that became vacant last seat following the removal of Republican Micky Hammon. The former House majority leader was kicked out after pleading guilty to mail fraud. State law dictates elected officials are automatically removed from office if convicted of a felony.

District Four covers portions of Morgan and Limestone counties.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Federal agents raid doctor's office and suspected 'pill mill'

    Federal agents raid doctor's office and suspected 'pill mill'

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 2:04 PM EST2018-02-27 19:04:14 GMT
    Tuesday, February 27 2018 6:07 PM EST2018-02-27 23:07:52 GMT

    Federal agents raid Dr. Mark A. Murphy, who is one of the top opioid prescribers in the U.S. In a 3-year span, Murphy wrote more than 70,000 opioid prescriptions to just 3,200 Medicare patients.

    More >>

    Federal agents raid Dr. Mark A. Murphy, who is one of the top opioid prescribers in the U.S. In a 3-year span, Murphy wrote more than 70,000 opioid prescriptions to just 3,200 Medicare patients.

    More >>

  • Video allegedly shows MS police chief smoking weed

    Video allegedly shows MS police chief smoking weed

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 11:02 PM EST2018-02-28 04:02:52 GMT
    WDAM has obtained video that allegedly shows Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt smoking what he implies to be marijuana. (Photo source: viewer submitted)WDAM has obtained video that allegedly shows Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt smoking what he implies to be marijuana. (Photo source: viewer submitted)

    The man who swore to uphold the law as chief of police in Lumberton appears to break it, in front of a camera.  WDAM has obtained video that allegedly shows Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt smoking what he implies to be marijuana.  On Monday, Feb. 19, it was reported that the Lumberton Police Department said Chief Shane Flynt had submitted his resignation and that Phillip Ducksworth was serving as the interim police chief. According to ...

    More >>

    The man who swore to uphold the law as chief of police in Lumberton appears to break it, in front of a camera.  WDAM has obtained video that allegedly shows Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt smoking what he implies to be marijuana.  On Monday, Feb. 19, it was reported that the Lumberton Police Department said Chief Shane Flynt had submitted his resignation and that Phillip Ducksworth was serving as the interim police chief. According to ...

    More >>

  • Police: Suspect accused of fatally shooting man on Facebook Live turns himself in

    Police: Suspect accused of fatally shooting man on Facebook Live turns himself in

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 6:19 PM EST2018-02-27 23:19:31 GMT

    The shooting happened on Jerome Street in Wingate, which is located near Wingate University. 

    More >>

    The shooting happened on Jerome Street in Wingate, which is located near Wingate University. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly