Parker Moore wins GOP runoff for Alabama House District 4 seat

Parker Moore has won the GOP primary runoff for Alabama House District Four.

Moore announced his victory against Tom Fredricks on social media. The two beat Tom Willis in December's GOP primary special election.

Moore will compete against Democrat Juanita Healy for the state House seat that became vacant last seat following the removal of Republican Micky Hammon. The former House majority leader was kicked out after pleading guilty to mail fraud. State law dictates elected officials are automatically removed from office if convicted of a felony.

District Four covers portions of Morgan and Limestone counties.

