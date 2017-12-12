Fredricks, Moore in runoff for AL House District 4 seat

Tom Fredricks and Parker Moore will face a runoff in the GOP primary for Alabama House seat for District Four.

The two faced off against Tom Willis in Tuesday's GOP primary special election. Fredricks got 3, 23946 votes (46 percent). Moore got 2,132 votes (30 percent), not counting provisional ballots. They will head to a runoff vote on Feb. 27.

They are competing against Democrat Juanita Healy for the state House seat that became vacant earlier this year following the removal of Republican Micky Hammon. The former House majority leader was kicked out after pleading guilty to mail fraud. State law dictates elected officials are automatically removed from office if convicted of a felony.

District Four covers portions of Morgan and Limestone counties.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48