Gov. Ivey approves $37M in grants to help low-income families

Old man winter has officially arrived and Governor Kay Ivey is working to make sure every Alabamian stays warm.

The Governor awarded $37 million in gr ant money to organizations across the state that provide around the clock service to low-income families. The LIHEAP, Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, helps keep the lights and heat/air conditioning on during the long winter months and dog days of the summer.

Community Action Partnership of North Alabama is a leading non-profit partner organization in North Alabama that is committed to reducing or eliminating the causes and consequences of poverty for families and communities.

They service people living in Cullman, Morgan and Lawrence County. One lady who has reaped the benefits of the program for 5 years now is Lorraine Black. She says she got to a point where bills were piling up faster than money was coming in, but Community Action Partnership lent a helping hand.

"They pay my light bill and gas bill every month. It was kind of rough, but God said he'd provide and he did,” Black said.

"We're an agency that deals with the issues of poverty. We know there are people struggling. If they have small children or the elderly in their home, it's a safety issue and they're in trouble. It can get cold here in Alabama with temperatures d ropping as low as 25 degrees or so at night. That's a health issue! So if there is a vulnerable person in our area, we want them to have access to the services,” said Michael Tubbs, Director of Community Action Partnership of North Alabama.

Tubbs says the organization takes applications throughout the year but urges early application due to an overwhelming volume of those in need. Once you’re set up with a meeting, the organization reviews your documents (social security card for everyone in the household, power bill and photo ID and if the requirements are met they pay the utility company directly.

Service isn’t limited to just utility assistance. The organization also helps with childcare service and in-home assistance to the elderly. Scheduling for the month of December is full, but slots for January open Christmas Day. Click here for the application.

Below is a list of the community service agencies receiving gr ants, their service areas and gr ant amounts:

Community Action Agency of Northwest Alabama Inc. (Colbert, Franklin, and Lauderdale) - $1.1 million

Community Action Partnership of Huntsville/Madison and Limestone Counties Inc. (Madison and Limestone) – $2.31 million

Community Action Agency of Northeast Alabama Inc. (Blount, Cherokee, DeKalb, Jackson, Marshall, and St. Clair) – $3.04 million

Community Action Partnership of North Alabama Inc. (Cullman, Lawrence, and Morgan) – $1.79 million

Marion-Winston Counties Community Action Committee Inc. (Marion and Winston) – $588,062

Community Action of Etowah County Inc. (Etowah) – $864,701

Community Action Agency of Talladega, Clay, Randolph, Calhoun and Cleburne Counties (Calhoun, Clay, Cleburne, Randolph, and Talladega) – $1.49 million.

Walker County Community Action Agency (Walker) – $629,320

Jefferson County Committee for Economic Opportunity (Jefferson) – $3.33 million

Community Services Program of West Alabama Inc. (Bibb, Choctaw, Dallas, Fayette, Greene, Lamar, Perry, Sumter, and Tuscaloosa) – $4.32 million

Pickens County Community Action Committee and Community Development Corp. Inc. (Pickens) – $287,068

Hale Empowerment and Revitalization Organization Inc. (Hale) – $361,343

Eleventh Area of Alabama Opportunity Action Committee Inc. (Autauga, Chilton, Elmore, and Shelby) – $1.81 million

Community Action Committee Inc. of Chambers-Tallapoosa-Coosa (Chambers, Coosa, and Tallapoosa) – $862,929

Alabama Council on Human Relations Inc. (Lee) – $1.31 million

Macon-Russell Community Action Agency Inc. (Macon and Russell) – $858,631

Montgomery Community Action Agency (Montgomery) – $2.01 million

Organized Community Action Program Inc. (Bullock, Butler, Covington, Crenshaw, Dale, Lowndes and Pike) – $2.33 million

Southeast Alabama Community Action Partnership Inc. (Barbour, Coffee, Geneva, Henry, and Houston) – $1.9 million

Community Action Agency of South Alabama (Baldwin, Clarke, Conecuh, Escambia, Marengo, Monroe, and Wilcox) – $2.41 million

Mobile Community Action Inc. (Mobile and Washington) – $3.83 million

