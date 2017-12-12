Gov. Ivey approves $37M in grants to help low-income families

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a missing child alert for four brothers last seen on Friday in Arab.More >>
Doug Jones has been elected to the U.S. Senate.More >>
Madison County residents made a big statements at the polls Tuesday, as a big majority of voters moved to keep property taxes in place to help fund public schools.More >>
North Alabama native Red Marlow continues his winning streak on NBC's "The Voice."More >>
Officers arrived on scene at the Higgins Court apartments on Hine St. to find that a 19-year-old male had fled after suffering a single gunshot wound.More >>
Netflix Originals including Grace and Frankie and Jerry Seinfeld's Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee arrive to the streaming service in January.More >>
A man repeatedly kicked her car. What happens next caused doctors to cut her wedding ring off of her finger.More >>
It seems like harmless social media fun, but for the last several years, the Secret Sister Gift Exchange post has tricked a lot of giving people on Facebook. But, a reminder: this is a scam.More >>
The 12-year-old who left the voicemail will be referred to a program where he’ll be educated about bullying in hopes of avoiding the criminal court system.More >>
A drug-resistant strain of heartworm was discovered in a dog in Louisiana, according to an area veterinarian.More >>
The man who started the GoFundMe for a bullied Tennessee boy is calling on donors to decide what to do with the money raised.More >>
A Walker woman testified in court Tuesday in the case where she and her then boyfriend, Jace Crehan, 23, reportedly broke into the trailer of her convicted molester back in 2015 and murdered him.More >>
The bus caught fire, law enforcement officials said, after Hendricks backed ut out of Klindt's driveway and into a ditch.More >>
The county prosecutor is also working to file charges against the baby’s teenage father and mother.More >>
Tuesday, Doug Jones became the first Democrat to win a U.S. Senate seat in Alabama since Richard Shelby in 1992. Jones defeated his Republican opponent Roy Moore in Alabama's special Senate election.More >>
