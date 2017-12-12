Athens man arrested after afternoon shooting

The Athens Police Department responded to a report of a shooting around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers arrived on scene at the Higgins Court apartments on Hine St. to find that a 19-year-old male had fled after suffering a single gunshot wound.

The victim was found one block away on Plato Jones St, which is situated between Hine St. and Browns Ferry Rd.

He was transported to Huntsville Hospital, where he was treated for his injuries. His current condition is unknown.

Witnesses at the scene helped identify two suspects and the vehicle they were driving. Less than 20 minutes after the shooting, police located the vehicle at a residence on Lucas Ferry Rd.

The two suspects were found inside the residence. They were both detained by officers and taken to the Athens Police Department for questioning.

During questioning information was provided that allowed detectives to locate the pistol used in the crime. It was hidden inside the residence in which the men were apprehended.

The investigation ultimately determined that the victim was shot by 26-year-old Kevaun Turner.

Turner was charged with 1st-degree assault and will be booked into the Limestone County Jail. No word yet on bond.

No charges were filed against the man who was with Turner at the time of the shooting.

