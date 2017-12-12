Albertville band preparing for Rose Parade appearance

Sixteen days and counting!

That’s how much time is left before the Albertville Aggies High School marching band heads to California to play in the annual Rose Parade ahead of the Rose Bowl.

The band got their official invitation from the Rose Parade President back in April.

Since that time they've raised over $1 million for 270 students and 170 adults to make the trip.

Band Director Chris Lindley says they're in full rehearsal mode and the kids are looking forward to it.

“It's a once in a lifetime, and I know that sounds cliché, but it is for a lot of these students. They may never have this opportunity again and they will never have this opportunity to actually participate in the Rose Parade again, so this is a true once in a lifetime for them,” said Lindley.

The Aggies fly out on Dec. 28 and the parade is scheduled for Jan. 1 in Pasadena.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48