Animal shelter director gives tips on avoiding dog attacks

Doug Jones has been elected to the U.S. Senate.More >>
Madison County residents made a big statements at the polls Tuesday, as a big majority of voters moved to keep property taxes in place to help fund public schools.More >>
North Alabama native Red Marlow continues his winning streak on NBC's "The Voice."More >>
Officers arrived on scene at the Higgins Court apartments on Hine St. to find that a 19-year-old male had fled after suffering a single gunshot wound.More >>
The Decatur Police Department seized a small airplane and arrested the pilot during a drug investigation at Pryor Regional Airfield.More >>
An internationally watched Senate election is down to voters in Alabama who will choose between Republican Roy Moore and Democrat Doug Jones.More >>
It seems like harmless social media fun, but for the last several years, the Secret Sister Gift Exchange post has tricked a lot of giving people on Facebook. But, a reminder: this is a scam.More >>
A man repeatedly kicked her car. What happens next caused doctors to cut her wedding ring off of her finger.More >>
An Indiana State Police trooper is recovering from a gunshot wound following a traffic stop of a suspected DUI driver Tuesday night.More >>
