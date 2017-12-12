Anti-Roy Moore graffiti appears in downtown Florence

Political discourse through graffiti is something that's been around since there have been politicians. A caricature of Roy Moore in Florence is catching a lot of attention on this election.

Everywhere you look in an alleyway in downtown Florence, people can see detailed murals and graffiti, but it a freshly painted one that caught attention, and the artist said he did it because he is fed up and doesn't want to see Moore in office.

"Just playing off the cartoonish style plus this guy is a cartoonish villain," the artist explained.

It took the artist just 45 minutes to graffiti this interpretation of Moore to the back of a business wall Friday. The mural is just one of many that he has done around town. The artist didn't want to show his face in fear of retaliation.

"I've got some hate mail, some threats, but mostly very positive and supportive stuff. It's been great," he said.

He said he secretly enjoys seeing people take pictures in front of his art. Tons of those images are being shared on social media. The man behind the spray paint said he hopes his message will be a reminder to voters.

"Basically to encourage people to go out and vote for someone that is not a bigot and a hatemonger and someone who has potentially touched children," he said.

WAFF 48 News reached out to Moore's campaign for a comment about this graffiti but didn't hear back. Moore has denied the claims of sexual misconduct made by several woman against him when they were in their teens and he was in his 30s. If and when someone with the campaign responds, we will share it with you.

