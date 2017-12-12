Close eye on votes at Boaz Rec Center after mistakes in August primary

Voters took to the polls in Boaz in large numbers Tuesday. By lunchtime more than 800 votes were cast at the Boaz Rec Center.

Marshall County probate judge Tim Mitchell said he is working with the sheriff's office and circuit clerk to make sure all votes are counted. This comes after the Marshall County Democratic party found 323 ballots that were not counted in the Aug. 15 primary at the Boaz Rec Center.

Flash drives from the voting machines will be used for the unofficial result Tuesday night, but they will have further verification next week to make sure no errors were made.

"Next Tuesday, we'll have to count provisionals. And between now and then, or on that day, we'll use the tapes from the machines, not just the memory sticks, and we'll compare and make sure the results are the same," said Mitchell.

In the August primary, one of voting the machines at the Boaz Rec Center had not completely shut down, which corrupted the flash drive. That's why Mitchell says it's crucial to review the machine tapes and compare.

Mitchell said those official results will be determined next week in accordance with Alabama state law.

