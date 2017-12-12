Decatur police seize plane, arrest pilot during drug investigation

Decatur police say more than 38 pounds of marijuana was seized from this plane at Pryor Regional Airfield. (Source: Decatur Police Department)

The Decatur Police Department seized a small airplane and arrested the pilot during a drug investigation at Pryor Regional Airfield.

On Dec. 9, investigators received word of a suspicious aircraft en route to the regional airstrip. Officers responded to Pryor Regional Airfield and waited for the plane to land. Officers say the pilot appeared nervous when they approached him.

Decatur police say they searched the plane and found more than 38 pounds of marijuana.

The plane is a 1967 Beechcraft with a tail number of N22PK. The FAA lists the status of the plane as "in question". The registration comes back to a location in San Francisco.

The pilot is identified as Yevgeny Faktorovich of Sausalito, California. He is in the Limestone County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Decatur police say they have notified federal investigators.

