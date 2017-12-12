Grand jury indicts Florence nursing assistant on sex charges

A Lauderdale County grand jury indicted a former Florence nursing home employee on charges of sodomy, attempted sodomy, and elder abuse.

Investigators say Zachariah Lee Reeves abused a patient at Mitchell-Hollingsworth Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in November. He was employee as a certified nursing assistant.

Court documents state another employee walked in on the attack. According to investigators Reeves begged the witness not to report what he saw. The coworker reported it to a supervisor who placed Reeves on leave and contacted Florence Police.

Reeves will be arraigned in Lauderdale County on January 29.

