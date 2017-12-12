Former Huntsville teacher to be extradited to Bermuda to face sex charges

A Federal Judge ruled in favor of a request from law enforcement from Bermuda to extradite a former Huntsville elementary school teacher facing sexual abuse allegations.

Harvey Knotts is accused of molesting a 17-year-old student in Bermuda in May 2007. According to authorities, Knotts flew to the United States immediately after he was notified of the accusations.

Investigators say they did not know where to find Knotts until he was arrested on sex abuse allegations in Huntsville in April 2011. A Bermudan newspaper picked up the story from Alabama media outlets when children at McDonnell Elementary School accused Knotts of sexual abuse. A grand jury did not indict Knotts and the charges were dropped.

Authorities in Bermuda say they were not aware of the grand jury's decision until December 2016. United States Customs and Border Patrol notified the Bermuda Police Service Knotts was scheduled to reenter the United States in Mobile after a cruise. Bermuda authorities issued a warrant for his arrest at the end of December 2016.

Knotts fought the extradition to Bermuda, stating the 10 year delay in seeking extradition violated Knotts' speedy trial rights.

The judge ruled against Knotts, ordering Knotts be committed to the custody of U.S. Marshals until he is turned over to authorities in the United Kingdom.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48