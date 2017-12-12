Accused cat killer to go to trial in 2018

A Limestone County man accused of buying kittens on Craigslist and killing them will go to trial on February 5, 2018.

Ronald Golden faces 22 counts of animal cruelty. Athens Police arrested him in October 2013 after getting calls reporting dead kittens near his home on Bullington Road.

Officers say Golden admitted to buying the kittens, naming them and kill them in his "cat room". According to investigators, Golden said he was angry at the world.

The judge ordered a mental evaluation in 2015. Trial dates have been set and rescheduled multiple times since Golden's indictment in 2014.

