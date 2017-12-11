Red Marlow sings heart out; needs your vote to make 'The Voice' finals

Rogersville native Red Marlow needs your help to keep him on 'The Voice'.



Eight singers performed on Monday night's semi-final round. Four sings will advance to the finals.



A viewing party was held on Monday night at FloBama in downtown Florence. Fans said they were impressed with Marlow's performance and add that they are proud to have the singer representing the Shoals music scene on a national stage.



Red sang a duet with contestant Adam Cunningham and ditched the guitar to belt out the powerful song Go Rest High on that Mountain.

Our two favorite country boys take on “Can’t You See” by @MarshallTucker and it’ll remind you how much you love that country rock. #AdamRedDuet pic.twitter.com/Iw2dEIevBv — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) December 12, 2017

"To have him representing this area and the music here is just wonderful," said Former UNA Professor Robert Adler.



There are multiple ways to vote for Marlow to advance to the finals.



[VOTE FOR RED ON NBC.COM]

Vote on NBC.com

Download 'The Voice' app and vote

Tweet #AdamRedDuet

Vote on the XFinity.com website

Vote by listening to tonight's performance on Apple Music

Vote by buying tonight's solo & duet performances on iTunes

"It's really good to see a local artist who is on the stage now performing for the entire country to see so it makes you feel really good about the area," said Will Rayburn.



Red is so close to making it to the finale, but he needs your help to do so. You can vote multiple times to get him in the Top 4.



"He did a spectacular job and I think he has a really good chance to win!" Adler added.



The results for 'The Voice' will be revealed Tuesday night on WAFF 48.



