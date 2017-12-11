Doug Jones elected to US Senate

Doug Jones has been elected to the U.S. Senate. The Associated Press called it shortly before 9:30 p.m.

Jones, a Democrat, beat his Republican opponent Roy Moore in Tuesday’s special election.

Thank you ALABAMA!! — Doug Jones (@GDouglasJones) December 13, 2017

"We have shown not just around the state of Alabama, but we have shown the country the way - that we can be unified," Jones said at his campaign headquarters in Birmingham.

"We have come so far and the people of Alabama have spoken. It has never been about me, it’s never been about Roy Moore, it’s about you," he said in his victory speech.

Jones won with Doug Jones 671,151 votes, or 49.9 percent. Moore got 650,436 votes, or 48.4 percent. There were 22,819 write-ins, which comes to 1.7 percent.

Congratulations to Doug Jones on a hard fought victory. The write-in votes played a very big factor, but a win is a win. The people of Alabama are great, and the Republicans will have another shot at this seat in a very short period of time. It never ends! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2017

Moore did not concede Tuesday night. Secretary of State John Merrill said the votes will be certified between Dec. 26 and Jan. 3. They will decide on any recount considerations after certification. At this point, no required or has been requested.

The Alabama Republican Party conceded the race but said they are "deeply disappointed" in a news release.

Jones will take the Senate seat vacated for Jeff Sessions after becoming the U.S. attorney general. The interim seat was held by Luther Strange, who lost to Moore in the primary.

The last Alabama Democratic senator was Howell Heflin, who left office on Jan. 3, 1997.

Voters in Madison County voted overwhelmingly to support renewing a number of taxes that currently support city and county school systems.

