DECISION 2017: Voters to decide on senate race & taxes

WAFF 48 is your source for statewide and county election results. Polls open Tuesday morning at 7:00 a.m. and will remain open until 7:00 p.m.

[FIND YOUR POLLING PLACE]

The special Senate election between Roy Moore and Doug Jones will appear on ballots statewide. WAFF will have crews covering both candidates live in Montgomery and Birmingham.

[READ MORE: All eyes on Alabama for the U.S. Senate election]

Voters in Madison County will decide on potentially renewing a number of taxes that currently support city and county school systems.

The Alabama House District 4 Republican Primary will also appear on the ballot for voters in Limestone and Morgan counties. The race is between Tom Willis, Tom Fredricks and Parker Moore.

Here is key information for Alabama voters:

PHOTO IDENTIFICATION

Be sure to have valid photo identification ready when you arrive to vote. This can include a driver's license, a passport or a military ID. For a complete list of valid IDs, click here.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48