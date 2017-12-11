Huntsville Memory Garden’s Scenes of the Nativity returns to the Tennessee Valley

A longtime Christmas tradition for many north Alabama families is making a comeback this year.



Scenes of the Nativity, a once long-running drive-through display in at the Huntsville Memory Gardens, is returning this year.



The tradition was popular for many families across north Alabama from the 1960's until vandalism ended the display in the early 2000's.



The drive-through experience featured life size figures with story boards that illustrated the story of Christmas to those traveling along University Drive.



Memory Gardens Sales Director Carol Winborn says the display is a chance to relive old memories and make new ones as well.



“We wanted to bring this back in order for families that grew up coming here, to bring their families here now," said Winborn. "We're excited for the public to come on out and join us to see our scene. They are different from what we've had in the past, but you know, we're trying to make it something your family can enjoy together."



Winborn says she has many people that purchase family plots at Huntsville Memory Gardens because they have precious memories of the Scenes of the Nativity.



The drive-through Scenes of the Nativity will open to the public Tuesday, December 12.



The lighted displays will run nightly through the end of December.



There's also a new tradition that will become a part of the Scenes of the Nativity: a memorial tree to honor those buried at the cemetery.



A variety of activities will be held Tuesday evening ahead of the lighting of the tree, in conjunction with the opening of the Scenes of the Nativity to the public.



“It's our remembrance tree service. So, we invite the public to come out and enjoy refreshments. And then around 5:30, we'll have a short service. Where, we'll have a pastor to speak," said Winborn.



Winborn says they’ve sent letters out to families that have buried loved ones at the cemetery in the past couple of this year, but emphasized this event is open to all families that are a part of Huntsville Memory Gardens.



“We would love to see all of you out here Tuesday night,” said Winborn.



