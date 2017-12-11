Redstone Arsenal employees hone leadership skills in renowned program

They spent nearly a year of studying and training and on Monday, dozens of Redstone Arsenal employees were recognized for taking their leadership skills to the next level.



The Aviation and Missile Command honored 53 Redstone employees as they graduated from the LIFT Program- the "Leader Investment For Tomorrow" program.

The graduates spent ten months studying all aspects of leadership.

The program focuses on developing critical thinking, decision making and communication skills.

Maj. Gen. Doug Gabram, commander of the Aviation and Missile Command, presented certificates to the graduates during a ceremony at the Sparkman Center.

They represented 19 different organizations on the arsenal.

“We try to expose all of the employees to the experience and wisdom that they're going to need to lead themselves, lead small organizations, lead large organizations. This is about building tomorrow. What do they need to do to be successful? How do they need to develop themselves? Who do they need to know? How do they develop those professional networks? And any other wisdom and experience we can provide them,” said Thomas Olszowy, LIFT Program Manager.

The leader development program was established in 2005 for Army civilian employees working at Redstone Arsenal.

Since then, it's expanded to include government civilians from non-Army organizations, and has become a model within the Department of the Army and the Department of Defense.

