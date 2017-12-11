Crews on the scene of Madison gas leak

A gas leak was reported near the intersection of Lanier Rd. and Commerce Cir. in Madison around 2:30 this afternoon.

The area is directly behind the Walmart on Madison Blvd.

Crews have already stopped the gas leak and are currently working to repair the line.

The leak was caused by an unidentified party, who we're told struck a T-connector while digging, making it difficult to shut off the gas.

Avoid the area if possible as repairs continue. They expect to have the scene cleared before 5 p.m.

