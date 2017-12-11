Decatur man facing drug charges after traffic stop

A Decatur man is facing drug charges after police conducted a traffic stop on December 8 on Highway 31 south.

A police officer was working off-duty traffic enforcement on Highway 31 South when he pulled over a 2012 Ford Fusion driven by Prentess Jamar Foster.

Investigators say, during the traffic the officer detected the strong odor of marijuana coming from inside, which led to a search of the vehicle. During the search, an amount of methamphetamine (ice) and marijuana was discovered.

Foster was charged with one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in the second degree, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Foster was transported to the Morgan County Jail and is being held on $1,600 bond.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48