Party leaders last push to Election Day

Get out and vote!

Time is ticking as the candidates for US Senate work hard for your vote before Tuesday's election in Alabama. Up to this point, we've witnessed a lot of back-and-forth with different issues and viewpoints. The last-minute drives are all geared the same way.

This weekend, party leaders say you can expect more television ads and social media pushes from candidates.

The Madison County Democratic Party tells me they are canvassing the area, doing strategic social media campaigns, conducting phone banks and even offering rides to the polls on Tuesday.

The Madison County Republican Party is doing the same and pushing for people to look past the scandals and only at the issues.

The Marshall County Democratic Office is also offering ride the polls on Tuesday. If you want a ride just call Susan McKenney at 256-558-1927.

She says rides will be offered all day Tuesday. They are taking reservations now, but will also accept last minute calls.

