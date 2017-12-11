Madison police need your help finding 16-year-old runaway

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a missing child alert for four brothers last seen on Friday in Arab.More >>
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a missing child alert for four brothers last seen on Friday in Arab.More >>
Multiple fire crews are on the scene of a church fire near Fayetteville, Tennessee.More >>
Multiple fire crews are on the scene of a church fire near Fayetteville, Tennessee.More >>
A new development is coming to the U.S. 72 corridor in Madison.More >>
A new development is coming to the U.S. 72 corridor in Madison.More >>
On person who wants to share her story is a Huntsville woman who says the women who came forward about Roy Moore gave her the courage to do the same.More >>
On person who wants to share her story is a Huntsville woman who says the women who came forward about Roy Moore gave her the courage to do the same.More >>
Saturday night, Grammy award-winning musician and Lauderdale County native Jason Isbell led a rally for Jones in Huntsville. A long line of people waited inMore >>
Saturday night, Grammy award-winning musician and Lauderdale County native Jason Isbell led a rally for Jones in Huntsville. A long line of people waited inMore >>
The New York Police Department has one person in custody in relation to an explosive device detonating Monday morning.More >>
The New York Police Department has one person in custody in relation to an explosive device detonating Monday morning.More >>
A young man has spoken out against those who bully him at school in a video clip that’s making waves on the internet.More >>
A young man has spoken out against those who bully him at school in a video clip that’s making waves on the internet.More >>
The woman’s husband says when the family arrived, her grave was only one foot deep.More >>
The woman’s husband says when the family arrived, her grave was only one foot deep.More >>
Lisa Hartman was thrilled when she thought she'd been picked to be featured on HGTV's 'The Property Brothers.' Later, she felt betrayed when she learned the offer was a scam that has affected viewers all over the country.More >>
Lisa Hartman was thrilled when she thought she'd been picked to be featured on HGTV's 'The Property Brothers.' Later, she felt betrayed when she learned the offer was a scam that has affected viewers all over the country.More >>
This week Forbes released its annual list of highest-paid YouTubers, a prodigious sampling of channels, and the people associated with them, making ungodly sums of money doing impressively mundane things.More >>
This week Forbes released its annual list of highest-paid YouTubers, a prodigious sampling of channels, and the people associated with them, making ungodly sums of money doing impressively mundane things.More >>
The woman was taking out her garbage at the same time as police were trying to catch two burglary suspects.More >>
The woman was taking out her garbage at the same time as police were trying to catch two burglary suspects.More >>
The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations says women who accuse someone of sexual misconduct deserve to be heard, even if it involves President Donald Trump.More >>
The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations says women who accuse someone of sexual misconduct deserve to be heard, even if it involves President Donald Trump.More >>
Three women who have previously accused President Donald Trump of sexual harassment are sharing their stories on NBC's "Megyn Kelly Today." Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey and Rachel Crooks told of alleged...More >>
Three women who have previously accused President Donald Trump of sexual harassment are sharing their stories on NBC's "Megyn Kelly Today." Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey and Rachel Crooks told of alleged harassment by Trump spanning decades.More >>
A South Carolina man convicted of killing seven people says he has more victims who have not been discovered.More >>
A South Carolina man convicted of killing seven people says he has more victims who have not been discovered.More >>
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a missing child alert for four brothers last seen on Friday in Arab.More >>
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a missing child alert for four brothers last seen on Friday in Arab.More >>