Madison police need your help finding 16-year-old runaway

Madison police need your help finding a 16-year-old runaway juvenile male.

Investigators tell us 16-year-old Andreus Fain is a white male and is 5'4", weighs 110 pounds, has brown hair with blonde tips.

Fain was last seen wearing Chicago Bulls sweat pants with a dark shirt possibly going to Grant, AL.

Contact Madison police if you see him.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48