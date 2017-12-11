Doug Jones and Roy Moore hold final rallies ahead of Election Day

Roy Moore will be appearing for one final public rally Monday night in Midland City, that's near Dothan.

Moore's camp is calling it a "Drain the Swamp Rally".

Doug Jones will be meeting voters at several events across the state, starting in Birmingham on Monday morning, then in Montgomery and then ending the campaign with a rally back in Birmingham.

Election Day is Tuesday, December 12, to find your polling location click here .

