Crews battling church fire in Fayetteville, TN

Multiple fire crews are on the scene of a church fire near Fayetteville, Tennessee.

The fire at Lincoln United Methodist, on Old Lincoln Rd. started around 5:00 p.m. Sunday.

Captain Crethton Caldwell with Flintville Fire Department said heavy smoke was coming from the building when they arrived.

He said when crews tried to get inside the building the ceiling started to collapse, causing firefighters to exit the building.

Investigators say since the fire started in the attic. It may be electrical in nature, but it’s too early to tell.

The building is considered a total loss.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48