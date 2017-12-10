‘The Voice’ viewing party Monday for Rogersville native

Multiple fire crews are on the scene of a church fire near Fayetteville, Tennessee.More >>
Multiple fire crews are on the scene of a church fire near Fayetteville, Tennessee.More >>
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a missing child alert for four brothers last seen on Friday in Arab.More >>
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a missing child alert for four brothers last seen on Friday in Arab.More >>
A new development is coming to the U.S. 72 corridor in Madison.More >>
A new development is coming to the U.S. 72 corridor in Madison.More >>
On person who wants to share her story is a Huntsville woman who says the women who came forward about Roy Moore gave her the courage to do the same.More >>
On person who wants to share her story is a Huntsville woman who says the women who came forward about Roy Moore gave her the courage to do the same.More >>
Saturday night, Grammy award-winning musician and Lauderdale County native Jason Isbell led a rally for Jones in Huntsville. A long line of people waited inMore >>
Saturday night, Grammy award-winning musician and Lauderdale County native Jason Isbell led a rally for Jones in Huntsville. A long line of people waited inMore >>
A young man has spoken out against those who bully him at school in a video clip that’s making waves on the internet.More >>
A young man has spoken out against those who bully him at school in a video clip that’s making waves on the internet.More >>
Memphis police have identified the woman shot and killed Saturday night in Whitehaven.More >>
Memphis police have identified the woman shot and killed Saturday night in Whitehaven.More >>
Google-owned YouTube has had a rough patch in late 2017, as advertisers have been pulling away from the platform.More >>
Google-owned YouTube has had a rough patch in late 2017, as advertisers have been pulling away from the platform.More >>
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a missing child alert for four brothers last seen on Friday in Arab.More >>
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a missing child alert for four brothers last seen on Friday in Arab.More >>