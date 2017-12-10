Overnight work planned on S. Memorial Pkwy

The Alabama Department of Transportation advises motorists to expect the closure of the inside lane of the northbound South Memorial Parkway (U.S. 231/Alabama 53) service road at Logan Dr. and Lily Flagg Rd. from about 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10, to about 5 a.m. Monday, Dec. 11, for construction activities, if weather permits.

The left turn lanes on both service roads will be closed. Eastbound traffic on Logan Dr. and westbound traffic on Lily Flagg Rd. will only be able to turn right onto the service roads, which may require some motorists to make a U-turn at the next intersection.

Traffic signals at the intersection will be in flash mode during this time.

