Overnight work planned on S. Memorial Pkwy

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a missing child alert for four brothers last seen on Friday in Arab.More >>
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a missing child alert for four brothers last seen on Friday in Arab.More >>
A new development is coming to the U.S. 72 corridor in Madison.More >>
A new development is coming to the U.S. 72 corridor in Madison.More >>
On person who wants to share her story is a Huntsville woman who says the women who came forward about Roy Moore gave her the courage to do the same.More >>
On person who wants to share her story is a Huntsville woman who says the women who came forward about Roy Moore gave her the courage to do the same.More >>
Saturday night, Grammy award-winning musician and Lauderdale County native Jason Isbell led a rally for Jones in Huntsville. A long line of people waited inMore >>
Saturday night, Grammy award-winning musician and Lauderdale County native Jason Isbell led a rally for Jones in Huntsville. A long line of people waited inMore >>
Florence Police and Fire responded to a house fire in the 100 block of Whipserwood Trail around 6:45 a.m. Sunday.More >>
Florence Police and Fire responded to a house fire in the 100 block of Whipserwood Trail around 6:45 a.m. Sunday.More >>
Memphis police have identified the woman shot and killed Saturday night in Whitehaven.More >>
Memphis police have identified the woman shot and killed Saturday night in Whitehaven.More >>
Google-owned YouTube has had a rough patch in late 2017, as advertisers have been pulling away from the platform.More >>
Google-owned YouTube has had a rough patch in late 2017, as advertisers have been pulling away from the platform.More >>
We've received several calls and messages on several planes flying close together in the Midlands Saturday night.More >>
We've received several calls and messages on several planes flying close together in the Midlands Saturday night.More >>
Former Louisiana Gov. Kathleen Blanco is asking for prayers as she battles a melanoma in her liver.More >>
Former Louisiana Gov. Kathleen Blanco is asking for prayers as she battles a melanoma in her liver.More >>
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a missing child alert for four brothers last seen on Friday in Arab.More >>
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a missing child alert for four brothers last seen on Friday in Arab.More >>