Major mixed-use development planned near Madison Hospital

A new development is coming to the U.S. 72 corridor in Madison.

Breland Companies, the developers of Town Madison, say they've purchased the Clift Family Farm. The property stretches from Wall Triana Highway to Balch Road.

Architects and land planners with Smith Gee Studio from Nashville recently brought together the Clift Family, City of Madison leaders, retail developers and residential builders for a week-long planning session.

Utilizing input from this process they are working to finalize a Master Plan for the Clift property utilizing a mixture of conventional and Traditional Neighborhood Development principles.

The goal of the Breland Companies is to create a community that will have a timeless feel and preserve many of the existing natural attributes while providing premiere retail, dining, residential and business venues.

There is currently no timetable for construction.

