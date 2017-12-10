UPDATE: ALEA issues missing child alert for 4 brothers from Arab

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a missing child alert for four brothers last seen on Friday in Arab.

1-year-old Corbin Simmons is 2'0 tall weighing 25 pounds

4-year-old Alexander Simmons is 2'6 tall weighing 30 pounds

5-year-old Nicolas Simmons is 3'1 tall weighing 35 pounds

11-year-old Ian Simmons is 4'5 weighing tall 86 pounds

On Friday, December 8th, 2017, the children were taken from their grandmother's home on Cobb Rd. without permission. The children had been placed with their grandmother as part of a DHR safety plan.

The suspects are Carrissa Renee Cummings, 29, and Marcus Eugene Simmons, 39, who are the children's parents.

The direction of travel is unknown at this time, but they may possibly be headed to North Carolina.

They may be traveling in a 2003 white Ford Windstar with the license plate of 8AJ1511.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of the missing children, please contact the Arab Police Department at (256) 586-8124.

