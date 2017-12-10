Search continues for 4 missing Arab children

Authorities are still searching for four your brothers who have been missing since Dec. 8.

Arab police and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency list the children as follows:

1-year-old Corbin Simmons is 2'0 tall weighing 25 pounds

4-year-old Alexander Simmons is 2'6 tall weighing 30 pounds

5-year-old Nicolas Simmons is 3'1 tall weighing 35 pounds

11-year-old Ian Simmons is 4'5 weighing tall 86 pounds

Police say the the children were taken from their grandmother's home on Cobb Road without permission by their father. The children had been placed with their grandmother as part of a DHR safety plan. According to Blount County DHR, the boys were to remain there until a temporary custody plan could be organ could be organized.

Arab Assistant Police Chief Shane Washburn said the grandmother went to bed at midnight and found the children missing when she got up at 7 a.m.

The suspects are 29-year-old Karissa Renee Cummings and 39-year-old Marcus Eugene Simmons. Cummings is the mother of three of the four boys that are missing and Simmons is the father of all four boys.

The direction of travel is unknown at this time, but they may possibly be headed to North Carolina. Washburn said they are actively working with the FBI and U.S. Marshals Service to locate any family members that may have had contact with them, specifically in North Carolina.

They may be traveling in a 2003 white Ford Windstar with the license plate of 8AJ1511.

“Ms. Cummings, she is from this area, from north Alabama. Mr. Simmons is originally from the North Carolina area. So we are working with North Carolina and here and trying to find any contacts that they may have, like I said, where they may be or where they may be staying at,” said Washburn.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of the missing children, please contact the Arab Police Department at (256) 586-8124.

