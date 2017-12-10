Missing Arab children found

Arab police say authorities in North Carolina have found four young brothers who had been missing since December 8.

The boys' non=custodial parents 29-year-old Karissa Renee Cummings and 39-year-old Marcus Eugene Simmons turned themselves into Morganton, North Carolina police on Monday night.

Arab police are waiting for the parents to sign extradition paperwork. The Department of Human Resources from Morganton is working with local DHR.

Police say the boys are reportedly not hurt.

Arab police and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency had been looking for the boys since December 8.

Police say 1-year-old Corbin Simmons, 4-year-old Alexander Simmons, 5-year-old Nicolas Simmons and 11-year-old Ian Simmons were taken from their grandmother's home on Cobb Road without permission by their father.

The children had been placed with their grandmother as part of a DHR safety plan. According to Blount County DHR, the boys were to remain there until a temporary custody plan could be organized.

Arab Assistant Police Chief Shane Washburn said the grandmother went to bed at midnight and found the children missing when she got up at 7 a.m. on December 8.

Washburn said his department actively worked with the FBI and U.S. Marshals Service to locate any family members that may have had contact with them, specifically in North Carolina.

“Ms. Cummings, she is from north Alabama and Mr. Simmons is originally from the North Carolina area. So we are working with North Carolina and here and trying to find where they may be or where they may be staying at,” said Washburn.

Investigators say they may have been traveling in a 2003 white Ford Windstar with the license plate of 8AJ1511.

