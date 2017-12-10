Missing Arab boys found in North Carolina

Arab police say authorities in North Carolina have found four young brothers who had been missing since December 8.

The boys' non-custodial parents 29-year-old Karissa Renee Cummings and 39-year-old Marcus Eugene Simmons turned themselves into Morganton, North Carolina police on Monday night.

Arab police are waiting for the parents to sign extradition paperwork. Police say the boys are reportedly not hurt.

The Arab police chief Ed Ralston says a phone call on Monday night from a family member saying the parents turned themselves into Morganton NC police.

“It was about eleven o'clock last night, I think Simmons and the children showed up at his mother's house in Morganton, North Carolina, The mother was aware of all that was going on, it had been nationally publicized that the children had been missing,” said Ralston.

Police are not sure where they've been the last few days, but tell us the family in North Carolina convinced them to turn themselves in.

Chief Ralston confirmed that Burke County Department of Social Services is now working with Blount County DHR to get kids back to DHR.

Arab police and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency had been looking for the boys since December 8.

Police say 1-year-old Corbin Simmons, 4-year-old Alexander Simmons, 5-year-old Nicolas Simmons and 11-year-old Ian Simmons were taken from their grandmother's home on Cobb Road without permission by their father.

The children had been placed with their grandmother as part of a DHR safety plan. According to Blount County DHR, the boys were to remain there until a temporary custody plan could be organized.

Arab Assistant Police Chief Shane Washburn said the grandmother went to bed at midnight and found the children missing when she got up at 7 a.m. on December 8.

Washburn said his department actively worked with the FBI and U.S. Marshals Service to locate any family members that may have had contact with them, specifically in North Carolina.

Extradition has been gr anted for the two parents. Arab police will leave Wednesday morning to pick them up from North Carolina. They will be brought back to Arab processed, and then will be taken to Marshall County Jail.

Blount County DHR left Tuesday morning to pick up the four boys from Burke County officials in North Carolina. Chief Ralston says the four boys were not harmed.

