Charges dismissed in custodial case of Arab boys found in North Carolina

A 12-year-old boy from Huntsville is on life support after suffering complications from the flu.More >>
Locally heavy rain and a few rumbles of thunder will happen overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. Expect widespread rain, heavy at times, for the Wednesday morning commute.More >>
The manhunt is over for a shooting suspect in Decatur.More >>
Huntsville Animal Services is celebrating "Mardi Paws" by offering adoption specials for several pets.More >>
Fergie the WAFF 48 Service Dog-in-Training will become a life-saving member of an Alabama family. The Huntsville family raising Fergie has extra incentive to make sure she gets top marks. Their lives were changed by a service dog.More >>
Police are asking the public’s assistance in locating the man they believe sexually assaulted a young child in a viral video that circulated on social media.More >>
Montgomery police have arrested a man in connection with the distribution of a video on social media showing the sexual assault of a child.More >>
Could the 14th time be the charm for the Schwandt family?More >>
