Toney house fire being investigated as potential arson

Crews from multiple jurisdictions responded to a house fire just before 9 p.m. Saturday.

Toney Fire arrived on scene at 435 Banyon Rd. at 9:21 p.m.

Firefighters battled the blaze for several hours before sending in a crew to conduct a primary and secondary search.

Due to the heavy fire damage and compromised structure of the home, a backhoe from Madison Commission District 4 was used to assist with extinguishing efforts as a safety precaution.

The cause of the blaze remains unknown, but the Madison County Sheriff Office's Arson Task Force is investigating.

No injuries have been reported.

