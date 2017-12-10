Florence police investigating fatal fire - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Florence police investigating fatal fire

By Amber Lee Cole, Digital Content Producer
FLORENCE, AL (WAFF) -

Florence Police and Fire responded to a house fire in the 100 block of Whipserwood Trail around 6:45 a.m. Sunday. 

As of 11:00 a.m. Sunday, crews remain on the scene and are working to extinguish all remaining hot spots so that an investigation can begin. 

Florence P.D. has confirmed a fatality, noted the deceased is not a member of the family living at the address. 

They are currently interviewing witnesses, including the homeowners, but are not releasing names at this time. 

A press release with additional information is expected Monday. 

