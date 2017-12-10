Florence police investigating fatal fire

Florence Police and Fire responded to a house fire in the 100 block of Whipserwood Trail around 6:45 a.m. Sunday.More >>
Florence Police and Fire responded to a house fire in the 100 block of Whipserwood Trail around 6:45 a.m. Sunday.More >>
Two of the victims were children. A mother and one other child were transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center via LifeFlight.More >>
Two of the victims were children. A mother and one other child were transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center via LifeFlight.More >>
A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Cullman man just after midnight Saturday.More >>
A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Cullman man just after midnight Saturday.More >>
A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Moulton woman on Friday.More >>
A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Moulton woman on Friday.More >>
The Alabama Department of Corrections says two inmates escaped from St. Clair Correctional Facility in Springville early Monday morning. Both have been recaptured.More >>
The Alabama Department of Corrections says two inmates escaped from St. Clair Correctional Facility in Springville early Monday morning. Both have been recaptured.More >>
Lisa Hartman was thrilled when she thought she'd been picked to be featured on HGTV's 'The Property Brothers.' Later, she felt betrayed when she learned the offer was a scam that has affected viewers all over the country.More >>
Lisa Hartman was thrilled when she thought she'd been picked to be featured on HGTV's 'The Property Brothers.' Later, she felt betrayed when she learned the offer was a scam that has affected viewers all over the country.More >>
This week Forbes released its annual list of highest-paid YouTubers, a prodigious sampling of channels, and the people associated with them, making ungodly sums of money doing impressively mundane things.More >>
This week Forbes released its annual list of highest-paid YouTubers, a prodigious sampling of channels, and the people associated with them, making ungodly sums of money doing impressively mundane things.More >>
A woman trying to kill bed bugs accidentally set a multi-family home ablaze in Avondale overnight, Cincinnati fire officials said.More >>
A woman trying to kill bed bugs accidentally set a multi-family home ablaze in Avondale overnight, Cincinnati fire officials said.More >>