Florence police investigating fatal fire

Florence Police and Fire responded to a house fire in the 100 block of Whipserwood Trail around 6:45 a.m. Sunday.

As of 11:00 a.m. Sunday, crews remain on the scene and are working to extinguish all remaining hot spots so that an investigation can begin.

Florence P.D. has confirmed a fatality, noted the deceased is not a member of the family living at the address.

They are currently interviewing witnesses, including the homeowners, but are not releasing names at this time.

A press release with additional information is expected Monday.

